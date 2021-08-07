SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Alternative to traditional criminal court expands in SC

A South Carolina prosecutor is using a federal grant to expand a program that can let...
A South Carolina prosecutor is using a federal grant to expand a program that can let non-violent criminals who are veterans or addicted to drugs avoid prison.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTERBORO, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina prosecutor is using a federal grant to expand a program that can let non-violent criminals who are veterans or addicted to drugs avoid prison.

The 14th Judicial Circuit’s Multidisciplinary Court program is expanding from Beaufort County into Colleton and Jasper counties.

Solicitor Duffie Stone says the program allows veterans whose problems in military service like post traumatic stress disorder or people with drug problems to seek help.

They have to plead guilty, but their sentences aren’t carried out unless they don’t complete the program.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department charged 33-year-old Joseph Arthur Collins with murder and...
Authorities identify suspect arrested in fatal shooting at West Ashley bar
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard happened at approximately 4:15 a.m....
Police investigate fatal early-morning crash in West Ashley
South Carolina's Sales Tax Free Weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday...
THE LIST: What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event
MUSC’s Public Safety Department arrested 60-year-old Freddie Brown on a charge of third-degree...
MUSC employee accused of sexually assaulting co-worker on campus
Marquell Shyeem-Tyrell Mack was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of attempted...
Bond denied for man accused of Charleston shooting that injured two people

Latest News

The Charleston Fire Department says an early morning fire on Saturday damaged a downtown...
Restaurant damaged by early morning fire
Organizers said they’ve also partnered with the Medical University of South Carolina, so folks...
14th annual ‘Choir Showcase’ coming to N. Chas
“We’re brothers now,” retired SCHP Sgt. Darrell Smith said of his donor, John Dorroh. “We’re...
Retired SCHP trooper finds kidney donor, his patrol school classmate
Berkeley County celebrated the official opening of the Cane Bay Spine Road C (Nexton Parkway...
Berkeley Co. opens Nexton Parkway Extension
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Church hosts back-to-school giveaway and movie