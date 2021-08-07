Berkeley Co. opens Nexton Parkway Extension

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County has finished construction on their extension to Nexton Parkway that will now go into the Cain Bay development.

Berkeley County celebrated on Friday morning with a ceremony that included a ribbon cutting for the new roadway.

The project included the extension of Nexton Parkway into the Cane Bay development. It comes as crews are completing a roundabout near schools in the area.

Berkeley County officials say the project will make it safer for kids walking to school.

