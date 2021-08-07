SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Berkeley Co. opens Nexton Parkway Extension

Berkeley County celebrated the official opening of the Cane Bay Spine Road C (Nexton Parkway...
Berkeley County celebrated the official opening of the Cane Bay Spine Road C (Nexton Parkway Extension) project this morning, August 6.(Berkeley County)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County has finished construction on their extension to Nexton Parkway that will now go into the Cain Bay development.

Berkeley County celebrated on Friday morning with a ceremony that included a ribbon cutting for the new roadway.

The project included the extension of Nexton Parkway into the Cane Bay development. It comes as crews are completing a roundabout near schools in the area.

Berkeley County officials say the project will make it safer for kids walking to school.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department charged 33-year-old Joseph Arthur Collins with murder and...
Authorities identify suspect arrested in fatal shooting at West Ashley bar
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard happened at approximately 4:15 a.m....
Police investigate fatal early-morning crash in West Ashley
South Carolina's Sales Tax Free Weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday...
THE LIST: What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event
The crew of the Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter James offloaded more than $1.4 billion in...
Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter offloads $1.4 billion in cocaine, marijuana
MUSC’s Public Safety Department arrested 60-year-old Freddie Brown on a charge of third-degree...
MUSC employee accused of sexually assaulting co-worker on campus

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Church hosts back-to-school giveaway and movie
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Woman released on probation after guilty stabbing plea
Organizers with the Community Resource Center say they’re holding a free drive-thru food...
Community Resource Center host food distribution in Ladson
Organizers of the event say they will not only have supplies for the first 250 people who show...
Church hosts back-to-school giveaway and movie