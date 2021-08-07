Berkeley Co. opens Nexton Parkway Extension
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County has finished construction on their extension to Nexton Parkway that will now go into the Cain Bay development.
Berkeley County celebrated on Friday morning with a ceremony that included a ribbon cutting for the new roadway.
The project included the extension of Nexton Parkway into the Cane Bay development. It comes as crews are completing a roundabout near schools in the area.
Berkeley County officials say the project will make it safer for kids walking to school.
