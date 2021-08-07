SC Lottery
Church hosts back-to-school giveaway and movie

By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Drive Foundation is being joined by several North Charleston community partners to host a back-to-school supply giveaway and outdoor family night.

Organizers of the event say they will not only have supplies for the first 250 people who show up, but they’ll also have free popcorn soda and prizes throughout the evening.

A flyer says the event is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday and it will be held at the Azalea Drive Church of Christ.

At 8 p.m. the group plans to show the film Space Jam: A New Legacy.

North Charleston Police Chief Reggie Burgess is also expected to talk at the event, so organizers say listeners and movie goers are more than welcome to bring their own lawn chairs.

