SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Community Resource Center host food distribution in Ladson

Organizers with the Community Resource Center say they’re holding a free drive-thru food...
Organizers with the Community Resource Center say they’re holding a free drive-thru food distribution at 2 p.m. Saturday.
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A charitable organization based in North Charleston is hosting a food distribution in Berkeley County.

Organizers with the Community Resource Center say they’re holding a free drive-thru food distribution at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Volunteers will be distributing food until supplies run out. The giveaway will be held at Ladson Elementary School located at 3321 Ladson Road.

To ensure the health safety of the volunteers and community members, organizers say they must adhere to the COVID-19 CDC guidelines. They ask recipients to please remain in their cars and open the trunk when it’s their turn in line.

Food is distributed as first come, first served, while supplies last, organizers say.

The event is co-sponsored by the Wesley United Methodist Church and Pastor, Dr. Carlton J. McClam Sr.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department charged 33-year-old Joseph Arthur Collins with murder and...
Authorities identify suspect arrested in fatal shooting at West Ashley bar
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard happened at approximately 4:15 a.m....
Police investigate fatal early-morning crash in West Ashley
South Carolina's Sales Tax Free Weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday...
THE LIST: What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event
The crew of the Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter James offloaded more than $1.4 billion in...
Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter offloads $1.4 billion in cocaine, marijuana
MUSC’s Public Safety Department arrested 60-year-old Freddie Brown on a charge of third-degree...
MUSC employee accused of sexually assaulting co-worker on campus

Latest News

Organizers of the event say they will not only have supplies for the first 250 people who show...
Church hosts back-to-school giveaway and movie
Kenada Brown
Woman released on probation after guilty stabbing plea
Isle of Palms spokesperson Desiree Fragoso says a magistrate court judge ruled on the city’s...
Court decision on Isle of Palms Tidal Wave Water Sports
VIDEO: Court decision on Isle of Palms Tidal Wave Water Sports
VIDEO: Court decision on Isle of Palms Tidal Wave Water Sports