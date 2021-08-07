Community Resource Center host food distribution in Ladson

LADSON, S.C. (WCSC) - A charitable organization based in North Charleston is hosting a food distribution in Berkeley County.

Organizers with the Community Resource Center say they’re holding a free drive-thru food distribution at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Volunteers will be distributing food until supplies run out. The giveaway will be held at Ladson Elementary School located at 3321 Ladson Road.

To ensure the health safety of the volunteers and community members, organizers say they must adhere to the COVID-19 CDC guidelines. They ask recipients to please remain in their cars and open the trunk when it’s their turn in line.

Food is distributed as first come, first served, while supplies last, organizers say.

The event is co-sponsored by the Wesley United Methodist Church and Pastor, Dr. Carlton J. McClam Sr.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.