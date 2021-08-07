SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Gamecocks Open Fall Camp

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talks to his team during the first preseason practice on Friday
Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talks to his team during the first preseason practice on Friday(South Carolina Athletics)
By USC Athletics
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The 2021 edition of the South Carolina football team, under the direction of first-year head coach Shane Beamer, hit the practice fields for the first time as fall camp opened in Columbia on Friday morning.

The team worked out in helmets and shorts for a little over two hours, practicing through the raindrops that at times became a heavier downpour.

“It was exciting,” said Coach Beamer as he reflected on his first day. “I took a moment before I walked onto the field just to think about how grateful I am to have this opportunity and in 22 years of coaching all the “Day Ones” that I’ve had as an assistant coach. This is obviously the most special one that I’ve ever had of Day One, so it was great from that standpoint sentimentally.

“And then practice, I also thought was good,” continued the first-year head coach. “For Day One I thought we did a lot of really good things - not a lot of sloppiness, not a lot of people on the ground. We talked about practicing the right way and being able to practice with each other the right way. I thought we did a good job from that standpoint. Obviously we have a long way to go, but it was a good start.”

The Gamecocks will be back on the practice fields again on Saturday morning.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department charged 33-year-old Joseph Arthur Collins with murder and...
Authorities identify suspect arrested in fatal shooting at West Ashley bar
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard happened at approximately 4:15 a.m....
Police investigate fatal early-morning crash in West Ashley
South Carolina's Sales Tax Free Weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday...
THE LIST: What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event
The crew of the Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter James offloaded more than $1.4 billion in...
Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter offloads $1.4 billion in cocaine, marijuana
MUSC’s Public Safety Department arrested 60-year-old Freddie Brown on a charge of third-degree...
MUSC employee accused of sexually assaulting co-worker on campus

Latest News

Kevin Durant, left, and Khris Middleton take a selfie during the medal ceremony for basketball...
Middleton, Team USA win gold medal in men’s basketball
RAW: Clemson's Dabo Swinney as Tigers return to Practice
Clemson’s Swinney confident in offensive newcomers
South Carolina State Football
SC State First Day Of Preseason Drills Cut Short
he Charleston RiverDogs secured a winning series by knocking off the Augusta GreenJackets 9-4...
RiverDogs Secure Series Win with 9-4 Victory Over Augusta