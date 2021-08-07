Getting back to traditions summer weather this weekend!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The stalled front that has plagued us all week long, with rain and clouds, is finally going to fade away over the next 24 hours. That means a return to more typical summer weather is on the way with more sunshine, less rainfall and hotter afternoons. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky Saturday with a few showers and storms possible. Keep the umbrellas handy just in case! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today with hotter afternoons beginning tomorrow. Highs will be near 90 degrees on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and only a few afternoon or evening storms.

TROPICS: Watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean, east of the Lesser Antilles. There is low potential for tropical development with each wave over the next 5 days. Tropics are likely to become more active over the next 1 to 2 weeks.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 90.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 90.

