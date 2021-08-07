SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Getting back to traditions summer weather this weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The stalled front that has plagued us all week long, with rain and clouds, is finally going to fade away over the next 24 hours. That means a return to more typical summer weather is on the way with more sunshine, less rainfall and hotter afternoons. We’ll see a mostly cloudy sky Saturday with a few showers and storms possible. Keep the umbrellas handy just in case! Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s today with hotter afternoons beginning tomorrow. Highs will be near 90 degrees on Sunday with a partly cloudy sky and only a few afternoon or evening storms.

TROPICS: Watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean, east of the Lesser Antilles. There is low potential for tropical development with each wave over the next 5 days. Tropics are likely to become more active over the next 1 to 2 weeks.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Showers/Storms. High 87.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 90.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Storms. High 90.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department charged 33-year-old Joseph Arthur Collins with murder and...
Authorities identify suspect arrested in fatal shooting at West Ashley bar
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard happened at approximately 4:15 a.m....
Police investigate fatal early-morning crash in West Ashley
South Carolina's Sales Tax Free Weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday...
THE LIST: What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event
The crew of the Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter James offloaded more than $1.4 billion in...
Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter offloads $1.4 billion in cocaine, marijuana
MUSC’s Public Safety Department arrested 60-year-old Freddie Brown on a charge of third-degree...
MUSC employee accused of sexually assaulting co-worker on campus

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Your Saturday forecast Alexa
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Summertime pattern returns this weekend!
VIDEO: Friday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Friday evening weather forecast