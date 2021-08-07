Restaurant damaged by early morning fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Fire Department says an early morning fire on Saturday damaged a downtown restaurant.

Authorities say crews responded to a report of smoke near the 200 block of East Bay Street just after 5:30 a.m. where they saw smoke coming from Magnolias restaurant.

Firefighters say flames were visible from the roof of the building, but crews were able to contain the fire to the kitchen area of the restaurant.

No injuries were reported and officials say the building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Crews with the Charleston, North Charleston, James Island and Saint Andrews fire departments responded along with Charleston County EMS and the Charleston Police Department.

The cause of the incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.