RiverDogs Secure Series Win with 9-4 Victory Over Augusta

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs secured a winning series by knocking off the Augusta GreenJackets 9-4 on Friday night in front of 3,040 fans at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. The RiverDogs have won the first four games of the set and have taken 13 straight from the GreenJackets.

The RiverDogs (58-23) struck first, breaking up a scoreless contest with three runs in the bottom of the third. Osleivis Basabe and Logan Driscoll were on base with two outs when Diego Infante opened the scoring with a booming double to right that bounced off of Christian Robinson’s glove, allowing both runners to score. Jonathan Embry followed with an RBI double of his own to make it 3-0.

The RiverDogs finished with six doubles, their most in a single game during the 2021 campaign. Augusta (34-48) was held off the board for the first three innings by 19-year old Sandy Gaston in his full-season debut.

That changed in the fourth when the right-hander walked back-to-back hitters with one out. Landon Stephens drove in a run with a fielder’s choice groundball to third. Gaston ended up working 4.0 hitless innings, during which he allowed one run while striking out four. With Neraldo Catalina on the mound, Augusta took the lead over the next two frames. In the fifth, he walked a batter, allowed a single and hit a batter to load the bases. Catalina unleashed a wild pitch in the following at bat to force in a run.

The GreenJackets tied the game on another wild pitch with a runner on third and took a 4-3 lead on Cal Conley’s single to center field. Catalina surrendered three runs in 2.0 innings. Despite losing their early lead, the RiverDogs were unfazed.

Charleston promptly took the lead back in the bottom of the fifth with three consecutive one-out doubles. Beau Brundage started the rally with a double and scored on Johan Lopez’s two-bagger a few pitches later. Alika Williams put the RiverDogs back on top for good with a broken bat double to left.

Brundage added to the lead with his second double of the game, a shot into the left-center gap that scored two in the seventh inning. Finally, the margin was extended to 9-4 with a run scoring on a wild pitch and Michael Berglund’s sacrifice fly in the eighth.

On his 24th birthday, Graeme Stinson worked the final 3.0 innings to earn his first save. He allowed just one hit and struck out three. At the plate, the RiverDogs received two hits each from Williams, Driscoll, Infante, Embry and Brundage.

Ballpark Fun

The RiverDogs honored Packy Burke, a PE and health teacher at Colleton Prep Academy, as the Harris Teeter Educator of the Game on Friday. For the last 15 years, Burke has coached high school and youth wrestling as well as soccer, volleyball, and t-ball. Burke received a gift card to Harris Teeter and led the crowd in singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” during the middle of the seventh inning.

The RiverDogs and GreenJackets will continue the series on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. LHP Luis Moncada (4-1, 2.90) will start the game on the mound for the RiverDogs against Augusta RHP Andrew Hoffmann who will be making his professional debut.