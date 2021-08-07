SC State First Day Of Preseason Drills Cut Short

ORANGEBURG, SC---South Carolina State first day of preseason practice was cut short due to inclement of bad weather Friday (Aug 6th) at O.C. Dawson Stadium.

The Bulldogs with over 100 players in attendance managed to participate in 15 sessions before drills were dismissed, with the main focus on offensive, defensive schemes along with special teams installations. Bulldog head coach Buddy Pough who is entering his 20th season at the helm, was very optimistic and excited about this year’s team after a 3-1 finish during the spring. Nine (9) starters return on defense and seven (7) on offense along with MEAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and All-American defensive back Decobie Durant and 2019 MEAC Rookie of the Year quarterback Corey Fields, Jr.

South Carolina State picked to finished 1st in the Preseason MEAC Football poll amongst six teams, posted nine (9) Bulldogs on the All-MEAC Preseason Team.

SC State will hold Media/Picture Day Saturday, Aug. 14th, beginning at 9 a.m. The annual “Meet the Players Day/Fan Fest,” hosted by The S.T.A.T.E Club, is set for Saturday, Aug. 21st at 12 noon. More details will be available on this event at a later date. The Bulldogs open their season on road against SWAC foe Alabama A&M, Saturday September 4th at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama at 6 p.m. (CT).