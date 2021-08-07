SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC State First Day Of Preseason Drills Cut Short

South Carolina State Football
South Carolina State Football(Live 5 News)
By SC State Athletics
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, SC---South Carolina State first day of preseason practice was cut short due to inclement of bad weather Friday (Aug 6th) at O.C. Dawson Stadium.

The Bulldogs with over 100 players in attendance managed to participate in 15 sessions before drills were dismissed, with the main focus on offensive, defensive schemes along with special teams installations. Bulldog head coach Buddy Pough who is entering his  20th season at the helm, was very optimistic and excited about this year’s team after a 3-1 finish during the spring. Nine (9) starters return on  defense and seven (7) on offense along with MEAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and All-American defensive back Decobie Durant and  2019 MEAC Rookie of the Year quarterback Corey Fields, Jr.

South Carolina State picked to finished 1st in the Preseason MEAC Football poll amongst six teams, posted nine (9) Bulldogs on the All-MEAC Preseason Team.

SC State will hold Media/Picture Day Saturday, Aug. 14th, beginning at 9 a.m. The annual “Meet the Players Day/Fan Fest,” hosted by The S.T.A.T.E Club, is set for Saturday, Aug. 21st at 12 noon. More details will be available on this event at a later date. The Bulldogs open their season on road against SWAC foe Alabama A&M, Saturday September 4th  at Louis Crews Stadium in Huntsville, Alabama at 6 p.m. (CT).

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department charged 33-year-old Joseph Arthur Collins with murder and...
Authorities identify suspect arrested in fatal shooting at West Ashley bar
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard happened at approximately 4:15 a.m....
Police investigate fatal early-morning crash in West Ashley
South Carolina's Sales Tax Free Weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday...
THE LIST: What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event
The crew of the Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter James offloaded more than $1.4 billion in...
Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter offloads $1.4 billion in cocaine, marijuana
MUSC’s Public Safety Department arrested 60-year-old Freddie Brown on a charge of third-degree...
MUSC employee accused of sexually assaulting co-worker on campus

Latest News

Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer talks to his team during the first preseason practice on Friday
Gamecocks Open Fall Camp
he Charleston RiverDogs secured a winning series by knocking off the Augusta GreenJackets 9-4...
RiverDogs Secure Series Win with 9-4 Victory Over Augusta
Division leader hands Charleston first loss at home since May
VIDEO: Battery Fall at Patriots Point 2-3 to Riverhounds
Stall looks to overcome winless 2020 season
VIDEO: Stall hopes to turn the tables after winless season.