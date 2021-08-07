SC Lottery
Well-wishers welcome Lowcountry Olympian Raven Saunders home

By Logan Reigstad
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - One week after Charleston native Raven Saunders won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, a group of dozens of well-wishers welcomed her home Saturday afternoon at the Charleston International Airport.

The shot putter took second place on the world stage last weekend as people cheered her on from Charleston and beyond. Days later, the Saunders family suffered heartbreak when the Olympian’s mother Clarissa died in Florida where she had been attending a watch party.

While the loss is difficult, Saunders, a Burke High School graduate, told the gathered crowd she’s grateful to have the support of the Charleston community and to see so many people turn out for her.

“It felt amazing, because for me, like I said, even when it comes to my mind, when something negative happens, I try to drown it out with a lot of love and affirmations, and really I feel like my city has shown me that,” she said.

Saunders said her focus now is on giving her mom “the greatest homegoing service that she could ask for.”

