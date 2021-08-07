SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Woman released on probation after guilty stabbing plea

Kenada Brown
Kenada Brown(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After serving nearly 300 days in jail, a woman has pled guilty in a stabbing case and will be let out on probation.

Kenada Brown, 31, has plead guilty to assault and battery after being accused of a stabbing, court records show.

Charleston County officials say Brown was charged after an incident where a woman was stabbed in the stomach and arm back in 2017. Court documents say Brown and the victim were on Mountainbrook Avenue in North Charleston when the victim asked Brown to be quiet.

Brown has been in jail for 296 days, however after her court date Thursday, records show she was released on probation. The judge sentenced her to the 296 days she had already served and five years probation going forward.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department charged 33-year-old Joseph Arthur Collins with murder and...
Authorities identify suspect arrested in fatal shooting at West Ashley bar
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard happened at approximately 4:15 a.m....
Police investigate fatal early-morning crash in West Ashley
South Carolina's Sales Tax Free Weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday...
THE LIST: What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event
The crew of the Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter James offloaded more than $1.4 billion in...
Charleston-based Coast Guard cutter offloads $1.4 billion in cocaine, marijuana
Next weekend, a new gun law goes into effect in the Palmetto State, and it allows anyone over...
Police prepare as new open carry law in South Carolina takes effect

Latest News

Isle of Palms spokesperson Desiree Fragoso says a magistrate court judge ruled on the city’s...
Court decision on Isle of Palms Tidal Wave Water Sports
VIDEO: Court decision on Isle of Palms Tidal Wave Water Sports
VIDEO: Court decision on Isle of Palms Tidal Wave Water Sports
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Getting COVID-19 may not be as effective at preventing re-infection, study suggests
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
South Carolina reports highest daily case count since February