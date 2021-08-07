Woman released on probation after guilty stabbing plea

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After serving nearly 300 days in jail, a woman has pled guilty in a stabbing case and will be let out on probation.

Kenada Brown, 31, has plead guilty to assault and battery after being accused of a stabbing, court records show.

Charleston County officials say Brown was charged after an incident where a woman was stabbed in the stomach and arm back in 2017. Court documents say Brown and the victim were on Mountainbrook Avenue in North Charleston when the victim asked Brown to be quiet.

Brown has been in jail for 296 days, however after her court date Thursday, records show she was released on probation. The judge sentenced her to the 296 days she had already served and five years probation going forward.

