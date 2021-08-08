SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

1 officer dead, another wounded in Chicago shooting

Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled...
Police said the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people had been pulled over. The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.(Source: WLS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say one officer is dead and another is wounded following a shooting during a traffic stop late Saturday.

Police said at a news conference that the officers were fired upon after a vehicle carrying three people, two men and a woman, had been pulled over.

Police returned fire and one of the people in the vehicle was also wounded.

The officers were taken to a hospital where one died and the other was said to be fighting for his life.

Police say two of the people who were in the vehicle are in custody.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department charged 33-year-old Joseph Arthur Collins with murder and...
Authorities identify suspect arrested in fatal shooting at West Ashley bar
The Charleston Fire Department says an early morning fire on Saturday damaged a downtown...
Restaurant damaged by early morning fire
Kenada Brown
Woman released on probation after guilty stabbing plea
MUSC’s Public Safety Department arrested 60-year-old Freddie Brown on a charge of third-degree...
MUSC employee accused of sexually assaulting co-worker on campus
Kiana Hummel, 18, (right) was supposed to have a fun getaway in Mexico before college, but the...
GRAPHIC: Woman, 18, hospitalized after 12-foot crocodile attacks her on vacation in Mexico

Latest News

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
One week after Charleston native Raven Saunders won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, a...
Well-wishers welcome Lowcountry Olympian Raven Saunders home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 14th annual ‘Choir Showcase’ coming to N. Chas
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Well-wishers welcome Lowcountry Olympian Raven Saunders home