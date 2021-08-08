Back to summer heat, storms today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s finally back to typical summer weather across the Lowcountry as we get more sunshine, hotter temperatures, and less rain. We expect a lot of sunshine today with highs climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s. Isolated showers and storms will start to pop up early this afternoon with the hit or miss rain possible through early this evening. The rain chances will be 20% or less for most of next week with highs near 90 degrees each day.

TROPICS: We’re watching three tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean right now. All 3 have a chance of developing next week. There is currently no threat to the United States. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 90.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 91.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny. Mainly Dry. High 90.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.