Charleston hosts ‘First Day Fest’ for excited students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston is holding a “First Day Festival” to celebrate education while bringing students and families together with educators and community providers.

The annual First Day Festival will be held at the South Carolina Aquarium and the Gaillard Center. Organizers say they hope it serves as an excellent kick-off to the new school year.

The event is scheduled between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Educators and community providers will be at the First Day Festival to share information about available resources and support services, to provide children with free school supplies and to enjoy a fun day prior to the start of the new school year.

Organizers say students who attend the festival will receive pre-packed bags of school supplies while they last.

In addition to the school supply distribution, the Gaillard Center will host a number of exhibits providing information on student support services and community resources, as well as a free food distribution with the Lowcountry Food Bank.

the city of Charleston Recreation Department’s Kids Zone will be located in front of the South Carolina Aquarium, in Liberty Square. Organizers say it will feature a variety of activities and entertainment including a limited number of free boat rides in Charleston Harbor.

Timed tickets to the South Carolina Aquarium will also be offered during Festival hours, and can be picked up at the Gaillard Center, organizers say.

Additionally, DHEC will be on-site at the Gaillard Center providing free Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations to eligible adults. Organizers say appointments for the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine will be made at the Festival and will take place at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, located at 265 Fishburne Street.

Due to the nature of the event and officials say masks will be required inside the Gaillard Center.

Festival parking will be available for $1 in the Aquarium parking garage, located at 24 Calhoun Street, and Gaillard Center parking garage, located at 33 Alexander Street. Organizers say a free shuttle service will be provided, and will run between the Aquarium and Gaillard Center throughout the afternoon so Festival attendees can easily move between event locations.

