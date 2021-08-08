Charleston Police monitoring downtown areas for flooding

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are monitoring streets downtown for flooding.

No roads have been closed for flooding, but officers say they the following streets are being monitored:

Barre Street between Beaufain and Montagu Streets

Wentworth Street between Lockwood Boulevard and Gadsen Street

Drivers are being asked to use caution.

The latest information on road closures can be found here.

