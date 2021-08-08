SC Lottery
Charleston Police monitoring downtown areas for flooding

By Steven Ardary
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are monitoring streets downtown for flooding.

No roads have been closed for flooding, but officers say they the following streets are being monitored:

  • Barre Street between Beaufain and Montagu Streets
  • Wentworth Street between Lockwood Boulevard and Gadsen Street

Drivers are being asked to use caution.

The latest information on road closures can be found here.

