Coroner identifies man fatally shot at West Ashley bar

Charleston Police responded shortly after midnight Friday to a reported shooting at the Back...
Charleston Police responded shortly after midnight Friday to a reported shooting at the Back Nine Pub on Ashley River Road, according to Charleston County dispatchers.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who was fatally shot on Friday at a West Ashley bar.

Randell Lambert, of North Charleston, died on the scene from a gunshot wound, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Police responded at approximately 12:45 a.m. to a report of a gunshot victim at the Back Nine Pub in the 2400 block of Ashley River Road, according to Charleston County dispatchers. An incident report states officers found an unresponsive man in the parking lot of the pub.

