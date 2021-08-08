Two left lanes of I-26W near Rutledge Avenue reopened following crash
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Sunday evening crash closed two left westbound lanes on I-26 near the Rutledge Avenue exit.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says the incident occurred around 4:52 p.m. on Sunday one mile west of exit 219A.
As of 5:47p.m., SCDOT listed the crash as cleared and traffic was moving according to traffic cameras in the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
