Dawn Staley to step away from USA coaching

Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA's win over Japan early Sunday morning at the Tokyo Olympics.
Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday morning at the Tokyo Olympics.(John Locher | AP)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Dawn Staley announced that she will not return for another run coaching Team USA.

Staley won her first Olympic gold as a head coach in Team USA’s win over Japan early Sunday morning at the Tokyo Olympics.

She has been a part of six gold medal teams, three of those as a player.

When asked about her time with Team USA, Staley discussed her love for the team and elaborated on the difference between USA basketball and college.

“It’s something that I’ll miss as well,” said Staley. “It’s not duplicated in any other form in team basketball.”

Staley says she’s ‘full’ and believes many great coaches can step up as she steps away.

