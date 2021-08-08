SC Lottery
Drug court in SC expands to those who need prescription meds

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office says the newly qualified people will be in a three-month program limited to first time offenders with the least serious charges.
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - A South Carolina prosecutor is expanding his alternative court for drug offenses to include people who have to regularly take prescribed medicine.

Prosecutors in Horry and Georgetown counties say they will continue a program for some more serious offenders that takes nine months to complete.

Both programs involve drug and alcohol testing at least twice a week, group therapy, monitoring by a judge, full-time employment and a curfew.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

