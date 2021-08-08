Man arrested in N.C. for previously undisclosed S.C. murder

LONGS, S.C. (AP) - A man has been arrested in North Carolina on charges that he committed a murder in South Carolina that authorities didn’t previously disclose.

Jaylon Hemingway was arrested Thursday in Tabor City, North Carolina.

The 18-year-old is charged with murder in the June 17 killing of 26-year-old Chaquan Bellamy in Longs, South Carolina.

Horry County police tweeted on June 17 that there was a shooting, but didn’t provide details.

The Horry County coroner didn’t publicly identify the victim until Thursday after questions from The Sun News. When asked why he didn’t release information earlier, Horry County Coroner Robert Edge said Bellamy’s murder might have “slipped through the cracks.”

