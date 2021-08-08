Officers: Two shot early Saturday morning

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning, authorities say.

The Charleston Police Department says officers responded to multiple calls in reference to shots fired at 12:27 a.m. on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard.

According to Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen, responding officers located a woman who had been struck multiple times by gunfire in the lower back who was transported by EMS to an area hospital.

Officers say their investigation led to the discovery of a second victim, a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to his lower leg, who was transported to the hospital prior to the officers’ arrival.

Wolfsen says both victims were reported to be in stable condition shortly after the incident.

The incident is currently under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the on-call detective at 843-743-7200.

