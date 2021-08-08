Police: Wrong-way driver on Ravenel Bridge dies in crash

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that happened on the Ravenel Bridge.

The department says their Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a crash that happened at around 11:51 p.m. Saturday on the Southbound side of the Arthur Ravenel Bridge.

Police say a Range Rover SUV was traveling on the Southbound side of the Ravenel Bridge when it was struck head on by a Hyundai sedan traveling Northbound in the wrong direction.

A Jeep SUV was traveling behind the Range Rover and police say the impact of the crash also entangled them within the scene.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai sedan was female and she was pronounced dead at the scene. They say the drivers of the other two vehicles were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Charleston Police Department Major Accident Investigation Team Investigators closed the Southbound lanes of the Ravenel Bridge for several hours Sunday morning as they collected evidence and processed the scene.

Police say the bridge was re-opened to traffic at around 4:24 a.m. Sunday.

The fatal collision remains under investigation, but police say no charges have been filed. Anyone with any information that may be pertinent to the investigation is asked to contact the Charleston Police Department Traffic Division at 843-965-4084.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased.

