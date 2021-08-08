SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Troopers respond to fatal Georgetown Co. crash

South Carolina Highway Patrol Sargent Sonny Collins says the crash happened at around 3:16 a.m....
South Carolina Highway Patrol Sargent Sonny Collins says the crash happened at around 3:16 a.m. Sunday, when someone overturned their 2004 Chevy SUV.(AP)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) -The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Georgetown County.

Troopers say the crash only involved one car which had one occupant.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Sargent Sonny Collins says the crash happened at around 3:16 a.m. Sunday, when someone overturned their 2004 Chevy SUV.

The driver was traveling north up Powell Road in Georgetown County, when Collins says they drove off the pavement near Walker Road and overturned.

Collins says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and that they died because of the crash.

Authorities are investigating the crash further.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Charleston Police Department charged 33-year-old Joseph Arthur Collins with murder and...
Authorities identify suspect arrested in fatal shooting at West Ashley bar
The Charleston Fire Department says an early morning fire on Saturday damaged a downtown...
Restaurant damaged by early morning fire
Kenada Brown
Woman released on probation after guilty stabbing plea
MUSC’s Public Safety Department arrested 60-year-old Freddie Brown on a charge of third-degree...
MUSC employee accused of sexually assaulting co-worker on campus
Kiana Hummel, 18, (right) was supposed to have a fun getaway in Mexico before college, but the...
GRAPHIC: Woman, 18, hospitalized after 12-foot crocodile attacks her on vacation in Mexico

Latest News

One week after Charleston native Raven Saunders won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, a...
Well-wishers welcome Lowcountry Olympian Raven Saunders home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: 14th annual ‘Choir Showcase’ coming to N. Chas
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Well-wishers welcome Lowcountry Olympian Raven Saunders home
A man has been arrested in North Carolina on charges that he committed a murder in South...
Man arrested in N.C. for previously undisclosed S.C. murder