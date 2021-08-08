Troopers respond to fatal Georgetown Co. crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) -The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in Georgetown County.

Troopers say the crash only involved one car which had one occupant.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Sargent Sonny Collins says the crash happened at around 3:16 a.m. Sunday, when someone overturned their 2004 Chevy SUV.

The driver was traveling north up Powell Road in Georgetown County, when Collins says they drove off the pavement near Walker Road and overturned.

Collins says the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and that they died because of the crash.

Authorities are investigating the crash further.

