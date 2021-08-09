After-school instructor charged with attempted murder

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County School District officials confirm that a 25-year-old woman accused of firing gunshots at another woman worked for a county afterschool program.

After the North Charleston Police Department arrested Nadiiah Gabriella Abdussalaam, 25, they charged her with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. Police say the charges stemmed from a fight in North Charleston.

Abdussalaam was arrested for her alleged actions Thursday night.

Incident reports state that the victim got into a physical altercation with Abdussalaam in the intersection of Chicora Avenue and Norwood Street in North Charleston. After the altercation, police say Abdussalaam ran to her friend’s car and retrieved a gun.

The report states that as the victim was attempting to return to her home, the Abdussalaam fired two rounds at the victim and then returned to the car and fled the area. Officers said they observed one round that struck the side of the home, and located two 9mm rounds in the roadway where the victim said the Abdussalaam fired the gun.

Charleston County School District Representative Andrew Pruitt says that Abdussallam worked for the after-school program “Kaleidoscope”, but has sense been put on administrative leave. Pruitt says Abdussallam was assigned to AC Corcoran.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.