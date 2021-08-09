Charleston Co. sees first criminal case go to trial before jury in nearly a year and a half

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County saw its first criminal case go to trial before a seated jury in nearly a year and a half.

On Monday, jury selection was held and the trial began in the case against Cretion Patterson. He is facing multiple charges including criminal sexual conduct with a minor and threatening a public official, teacher or principal.

Officials at the judicial center said the two other criminal cases that were on the docket will not be moving forward to trial this week.

As for Patterson’s case, according to court documents, the alleged criminal sexual conduct took place back in July of 2016. He was 29, and the victim was between 11 and 14 years old.

Patterson is just now going to trial more than five years later. That timeframe is something attorney Susan Williams said is excessive for defendants, victims and family members.

“You’ve got witnesses, experts possibly, victims, defendants, defendants’ family, law enforcement all who have gotten married, divorced, moved, gotten deployed,” she said. “You’ve got all of these things going on, and waiting 5 years for your case to come to court is a very long time.”

According to South Carolina Law, the penalty for criminal sexual conduct with a minor is no more than 20 years in prison.

Officials with the Charleston County Clerk’s office said in the last year and a half, there have been three trials schedule. However, court documents show none of those cases ended up going to trial and instead were continued or the defended pleaded guilty.

