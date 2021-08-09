Charleston Co. School District outlines more COVID-19 protocol changes as students return to class

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School Board is set to receive a legal update on COVID-19 protocols during its meeting Monday night.

A provision signed into the state’s budget prevents school districts from mandating that students wear face masks in the classroom this fall by restricting districts from using state funds to enforce such a mandate. District Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait says that poses challenges because the district can’t separate out funding sources to get around the prohibition.

“The conundrum is clear: if we follow some of the very, very clear medical advice we’re being given, we’re out of compliance with a couple of different provisions of the state laws,” she said.

Meanwhile, the district says the removal of plexiglass barriers that were in place during the last school year is nearly complete. District officials have said individual students may have the plexiglass barriers at their desks upon request.

District officials are also changing the policy for quarantining for people who have come into close contact with those who test positive. Last year, the district’s protocol called for a 14-day quarantine for high-risk sports cases. But since the district cannot require masks, its new protocol will be to implement quarantining for 14 days for all close contacts based on recommendations from MUSC and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

For in-person events, the protocols will allow three-person family pods with three-foot spacing between them.

During the Committee of the Whole meeting immediately before the special called board meeting, the board heard annual reports from the leaders of the boards of the constituent districts that make up the larger district. Several of those leaders stressed the need for improved communication between the larger board and the constituent boards, outlining instances in which they felt out of the loop on issues happening in their jurisdictions.

Pamela Jouan-Goldman, the chair of Constituent District 2, which encompasses much of the area around Mt. Pleasant, voiced concerns about frequent redistricting, saying some schools were faced with seeing their attendance boundaries redrawn nearly every other year due to the community’s growth.

Diana Yarborough, the chair of Constituent District 20, which includes the Charleston Peninsula, said her district’s school-aged child population has been flat while other areas have grown, adding many families leave the area because of what she said were poor performing schools.

Yarborough called for a number of changes, including sharing middle and high schools with West Ashley and Mt. Pleasant to make educational offerings more equitable.

Postlewait also gave a number of updates on back-to-school efforts and on enrollment projections ahead of the new school year. Currently, the district is projecting 44,654 students will be enrolled.

She also pointed out that as of 10 a.m. Monday there are 26 teacher vacancies but said that number is not concerning for her.

The district has a back-to-school hotline that will be open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each weekday next week. Also, to help families who may not speak English, the district has created the Office of Translation and Interpretation Services.

The board also voted 7-1 to approve a contract with the Council of the Great City Schools for board training in an effort to make changes to its priorities and meeting structure.

