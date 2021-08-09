SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash in West Ashley

A fatal single-vehicle crash on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard has blocked one lane of traffic,...
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard has blocked one lane of traffic, police say.(Live 5)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 29-year-old man who died following a crash early Friday morning in West Ashley.

John Nelson, of North Charleston, died on Friday from blunt force injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Friday at Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Durham Place.

The Charleston Police Department says the driver of a Toyota Avalon was traveling south on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard when the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department says their Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a crash that...
Police: Wrong-way driver on Ravenel Bridge dies in crash
The Charleston Fire Department says an early morning fire on Saturday damaged a downtown...
Restaurant damaged by early morning fire
The Charleston Police Department charged 33-year-old Joseph Arthur Collins with murder and...
Authorities identify suspect arrested in fatal shooting at West Ashley bar
Kenada Brown
Woman released on probation after guilty stabbing plea
South Carolina's Sales Tax Free Weekend began at 12:01 a.m. Friday and continues through Sunday...
THE LIST: What is and isn’t tax-free during SC’s 72-hour Tax-Free Weekend event

Latest News

Charleston Police responded shortly after midnight Friday to a reported shooting at the Back...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot at West Ashley bar
A Sunday evening crash closed two left westbound lanes on I-26 near the Rutledge Avenue exit.
Two left lanes of I-26W near Rutledge Avenue reopened following crash
Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning,...
Officers: Two shot early Saturday morning
The Charleston Police Department says they are monitoring streets downtown for flooding.
Charleston Police monitoring downtown areas for flooding