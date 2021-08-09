Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash in West Ashley
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a 29-year-old man who died following a crash early Friday morning in West Ashley.
John Nelson, of North Charleston, died on Friday from blunt force injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision, Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.
The incident occurred at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Friday at Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and Durham Place.
The Charleston Police Department says the driver of a Toyota Avalon was traveling south on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard when the vehicle veered off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
