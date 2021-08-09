Crash on I-526 slows traffic across Wando Bridge
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Department of Transportation traffic cameras are showing major slowdowns on I-526 East.
Cameras show the crash happened before the the Long Point Road exit on I-526 Eastbound.
There is no word about any injuries stemming from the crash, but traffic is slowly starting to move again.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
