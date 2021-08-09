Daniel Island hosting grand opening of rec center

DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Daniel Island is opening a new recreation center and city leaders say they’re holding a ceremony.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, members of City Council and special guests will be at the grand opening of the Daniel Island Recreation Center.

The event is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Monday and organizers say it will be held at 160 Fairbanks Drive.

Staff will be on-site to assist with membership sign-ups, and organizers say families can enjoy a range of activities and programs, including a bounce castle, yoga, pickleball and more.

