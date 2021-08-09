SC Lottery
Disturbance expected to become tropical depression later Monday

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Forecasters say a low pressure system about 150 miles east of Barbados will likely become a tropical depression by Monday evening.

The National Hurricane Center places the system’s chance for tropical development at 70 percent over the next 48 hours.

The disturbance should reach portions of the Lesser Antilles Monday night, move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Tuesday, and be near Hispaniola around the middle of this week.

Tropical storm watches or warnings could be required Monday with shorter-than-normal lead times for portions of the Lesser Antilles, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico.

The latest computer models, as of Monday morning, seemed to agree that the path of the storm would span Cuba and then take it into the Gulf of Mexico by Saturday.

But Live 5 Meteorologist Joey Sovine cautioned it is too early to know the system’s path that far out, since computer models often change once a system begins to develop and grow.

Forecasters are also watching a second disturbance with a much lower chance of development over the next few days. That system was located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. NHC forecasters give the system only a 20 percent chance of developing over the next five days.

