SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Employees put up sign saying they all quit at Family Dollar in Nebraska

Family Dollar employees quit
Family Dollar employees quit(KOLN)
By Jared Austin and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Family Dollar store has a sign on its door saying everyone has quit.

This is now the second business in town to have a situation such as this one, KOLN reported.

Back in July, nine employees quit a Burger King in Lincoln. They notified customers by rearranging the letters on the sign to say, “We all quit, sorry for the inconvenience.”

Former employees at the Family Dollar said the last of them quit Sunday, but the business could reopen soon.

The store said it’s temporarily closed and will be back open on Monday. Early Sunday, employees put up a sign saying they all quit and they were sorry for the inconvenience.

The last two employees decided to quit on Sunday, and they were the ones to put up the orange sign. Former employees said the store manager quit four or five days ago.

Former employee Breanna Faeller said the pay is low and they are working extra-long shifts. The store used to be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and now the hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. due to a staffing shortage.

Faeller said as soon as new employees would come in, they would leave almost immediately

“We got employees hired, they went through the onboarding process, they’d work for us for 2 days and they’d quit. They’d be done so it was just a never-ending cycle of training people and them quitting and we wouldn’t have anybody anymore,” Faeller said.

She also said if the store decides not to raise wages, they should at least treat the employees better.

Faeller said if they don’t, this will continue to happen.

At this time KOLN has not received any word from Family Dollar on what they plan to do to keep their doors open.

Copyright 2021 KOLN via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department says their Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a crash that...
Police: Wrong-way driver on Ravenel Bridge dies in crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol Sargent Sonny Collins says the crash happened at around 3:16 a.m....
Troopers respond to fatal Georgetown Co. crash
The Charleston Fire Department says an early morning fire on Saturday damaged a downtown...
Restaurant damaged by early morning fire
Charleston Police responded shortly after midnight Friday to a reported shooting at the Back...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot at West Ashley bar
Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning,...
Officers: Two shot early Saturday morning

Latest News

FILE - In this Sept. 17, 2019 file photo, R. Kelly appears during a hearing at the Leighton...
Jury selection set to begin in R. Kelly sex trafficking case
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Daniel Island hosting grand opening of rec center
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant’s Pitt Street Bridge undergoing repairs
The new conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday. It will be held in Columbia.
Gov. McMaster to speak on COVID-19 response