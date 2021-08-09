SC Lottery
Gov. McMaster to speak on COVID-19 response

The new conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday. It will be held in Columbia.
The new conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday. It will be held in Columbia.(WIS)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster says he will be giving a COVID-19 update during a news conference.

This conference follows the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Controls’ announcement that 92% of the cases they have sampled have tested positive for the delta variant of COVID-19.

The new conference is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday. It will be held in Columbia.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

