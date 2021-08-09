Lowcountry colleges prep for fall semester with delta variant looming

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Colleges and universities across the Lowcountry are finding a variety of ways to safely offer courses to students this fall, all while keeping a close eye on the COVID-19 delta variant.

College of Charleston has its current plan posted here, but a spokesperson noted they “continue to make modification as we get more guidance from state officials and public health experts.”

College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu announced today that, “All students registered or planning to register for classes during the fall 2021 semester must comply with a one-time testing requirement prior to their return to campus. Permitted tests are a COVID-19 PCR or Antigen, and it must be conducted between August 12 and August 19, 2021.”

Students may exempt from the requirement by voluntarily submitting proof they are vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit documentation of a positive COVID-19 test result dated after May 22, 2021.

The college is strongly encouraging vaccinations and mask use on campus, though neither are required. Trident Technical College also has its updated Pandemic re-Entry plan posted online.

It says the college will be implementing social distancing as needed and feasible in each Department.

“If you are not fully vaccinated, we encourage you to wear a mask while indoors on campus. Anyone wishing to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, is welcome to continue doing so. Members of the college community must respect an individual’s decision to wear a mask. The college strongly encourages all members of the college community to get vaccinated,” the plan states.

The college said they are offering more virtual, online and hybrid classes than ever before.

