Local weather quiets down, tropics heat up!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s going to a be a much quieter weather week across the Lowcountry with more sun, less rain and more heat. Isolated showers and storms will be possible each afternoon this week with mostly sunny skies and highs near 90 degrees.

TROPICS: We’re watching an organizing tropical wave approaching the Lesser Antilles. There is a high chance that this becomes a tropical depression later today or tonight. If this becomes a named storm it would be called Fred. This storm will be moving WNW for the foreseeable future which will take it close to Puerto Rico. Hispaniola and Cuba or the Bahamas by the end of the work week. It is too early to tell if this will continue westward into the Gulf of Mexico or move north toward the Southeast coastline. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

THURSDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot and Humid. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 90.

