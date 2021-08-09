Mount Pleasant’s Pitt Street Bridge undergoing repairs

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant recreation and fishing spot is currently undergoing renovations.

The Town of Mount Pleasant Communications Department says the boardwalk portion of the Pitt Street Bridge in Old Village is closed. Plans are being presented to the Historical Commission for Awareness at 5 p.m. Monday in Town Hall.

The town’s communications department says repairs are in order to upgrade the Pitt Street Bridge to safer standards.

The former trolley bridge was originally built in the 1890′s, and the topside was re-built in the mid-2000′s.

The repairs include replacing the wood railings on the bridge and leveling the bridge approach between the concrete sidewalk and the boardwalk.

Plans also include repairing four of the “walk-down” balconies that people often use to fish or take in the scenery. The walk-downs have been closed for a while, but will be reopened when the repairs are complete.

Other work includes fixing loose hardware and replacing boardwalk pieces if needed.

The town says work should be complete by Aug. 20 provided there aren’t any weather delays.

