SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Mount Pleasant’s Pitt Street Bridge undergoing repairs

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant recreation and fishing spot is currently undergoing renovations.

The Town of Mount Pleasant Communications Department says the boardwalk portion of the Pitt Street Bridge in Old Village is closed. Plans are being presented to the Historical Commission for Awareness at 5 p.m. Monday in Town Hall.

The town’s communications department says repairs are in order to upgrade the Pitt Street Bridge to safer standards.

The former trolley bridge was originally built in the 1890′s, and the topside was re-built in the mid-2000′s.

The repairs include replacing the wood railings on the bridge and leveling the bridge approach between the concrete sidewalk and the boardwalk.

Plans also include repairing four of the “walk-down” balconies that people often use to fish or take in the scenery. The walk-downs have been closed for a while, but will be reopened when the repairs are complete.

Other work includes fixing loose hardware and replacing boardwalk pieces if needed.

The town says work should be complete by Aug. 20 provided there aren’t any weather delays.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department says their Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a crash that...
Police: Wrong-way driver on Ravenel Bridge dies in crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol Sargent Sonny Collins says the crash happened at around 3:16 a.m....
Troopers respond to fatal Georgetown Co. crash
The Charleston Fire Department says an early morning fire on Saturday damaged a downtown...
Restaurant damaged by early morning fire
Charleston Police responded shortly after midnight Friday to a reported shooting at the Back...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot at West Ashley bar
Two people were transported to the hospital after being shot early Saturday morning,...
Officers: Two shot early Saturday morning

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Daniel Island hosting grand opening of rec center
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Mount Pleasant’s Pitt Street Bridge undergoing repairs
Analysts say gas prices in South Carolina are 2.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and...
SC gas prices fall less than a cent
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, members of City Council and special guests will be at the...
Daniel Island hosting grand opening of rec center