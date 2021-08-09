SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

RiverDogs Finish Series Sweep of GreenJackets with 8-1 Win

The Charleston RiverDogs finished off their third sweep of the season with an 8-1 takedown of...
The Charleston RiverDogs finished off their third sweep of the season with an 8-1 takedown of the Augusta GreenJackets in front of 4,511 fans on Sunday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.(Charleston RiverDogs)
By RiverDogs Media Relations
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 11:40 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs finished off their third sweep of the season with an 8-1 takedown of the Augusta GreenJackets in front of 4,511 fans on Sunday at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. With the victory, the RiverDogs became the first team in Minor League Baseball to reach 60 wins.  The win was also the 15th in a row against the GreenJackets. The game began as a pitcher’s duel with no score into the fifth inning. 

RiverDogs starter Jose Lopez tossed 4.0 scoreless innings to open the game before handing the ball to Hector Figueroa in the fifth.  Joey Estes of Augusta was able to hold the RiverDogs in check for the first four innings as well.  With one out in the fifth, he proceeded to walk three consecutive hitters to load the bases.  Estes came back to strike out Osleivis Basabe, but gave up a controversial bases-clearing double to Brett Wisely in the next at bat. 

The big swing put the RiverDogs in front 3-0 and led to second baseman Vaughn Grissom and manager Michael Saunders of Augusta being ejected.  The GreenJackets were adamant that the ball landed in foul territory before bouncing fair.  

The GreenJackets (34-50) set their frustration aside and managed to get on the board in the seventh inning.  Christian Robinson and Stephen Paolini opened the inning with back-to-back singles to put runners on the corners.  Tyler Tolve followed with a fielder’s choice groundball up the middle that plated Augusta’s only run of the night. Figueroa retired Cal Conley before walking Cam Shepherd to put runners on the corners again. 

Andrew Gross came out of the bullpen and ended the threat by getting Bryson Horne to line out to center. A passed ball charged to Tolve behind the plate in the seventh inning allowed Alika Williams to score from third and extend the advantage to 4-1.  In the eighth, Beau Brundage launched a two-run home run, his first with the RiverDogs, to increase the lead to 6-1. 

Later in the frame, Alika Williams doubled in two more runs to extend his hitting streak to seven games and the lead to 8-1. Brundage, Embry and Basabe each finished with two hits as the RiverDogs collected 11 in total. 

Augusta was limited to just four. Figueroa earned the win by working 2.2 innings and allowing one run on two hits with four strikeouts.  Gross allowed only a single baserunner in 1.1 innings on the hill and Trey Cumbie ended the game by retiring the side in order in the ninth. 

Ballpark Fun

Sunday’s game was also Charleston County Public Library’s Reading Night at The Joe. Children who completed at least five hours of reading as part of CCPL’s Tails and Tales Summer Reading Program received a ticket voucher to attend the game. 

Hundreds of children were scattered through the seating bowl including many who stuck around to run the bases after the final out was recorded. 

The RiverDogs will take Monday off before traveling to Myrtle Beach to begin a new six-game series against the Pelicans.  First pitch on Tuesday is set for 7:05 p.m.

Most Read

The department says their Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a crash that...
Police: Wrong-way driver on Ravenel Bridge dies in crash
South Carolina Highway Patrol Sargent Sonny Collins says the crash happened at around 3:16 a.m....
Troopers respond to fatal Georgetown Co. crash
The Charleston Fire Department says an early morning fire on Saturday damaged a downtown...
Restaurant damaged by early morning fire
Charleston Police responded shortly after midnight Friday to a reported shooting at the Back...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot at West Ashley bar
A man has been arrested in North Carolina on charges that he committed a murder in South...
Man arrested in N.C. for previously undisclosed S.C. murder

Latest News

One week after Charleston native Raven Saunders won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics, a...
Well-wishers welcome Lowcountry Olympian Raven Saunders home
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Well-wishers welcome Lowcountry Olympian Raven Saunders home
Right fielder Diego Infante made a leaping catch moments before crashing into the outfield wall...
Infante’s Big Play Helps RiverDogs Hold Off Augusta 4-2
Kevin Durant, left, and Khris Middleton take a selfie during the medal ceremony for basketball...
Middleton, Team USA win gold medal in men’s basketball