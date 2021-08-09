RiverDogs promote blood drive with free tickets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers with the Blood Connection say Lowcountry’s blood supply is dangerously low.

To combat the need for blood, Blood Connection organizers say they are partnering with the Charleston RIverDogs.

Event organizers say the blood drive will be help from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Joseph R. Riley Jr. Park

Everyone who donates blood will receive a voucher for two tickets to a future RiverDogs game and the Blood Connection says donors will also get an exclusive RiverDogs t-shirt.

Potential donors can find a link to make an appointment on the Blood Connection’s website.

