SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

RiverDogs promote blood drive with free tickets

To combat the need for blood, Blood Connection organizers say they are partnering with the...
To combat the need for blood, Blood Connection organizers say they are partnering with the Charleston RIverDogs.(wsaw)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers with the Blood Connection say Lowcountry’s blood supply is dangerously low.

To combat the need for blood, Blood Connection organizers say they are partnering with the Charleston RIverDogs.

Event organizers say the blood drive will be help from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Joseph R. Riley Jr. Park

Everyone who donates blood will receive a voucher for two tickets to a future RiverDogs game and the Blood Connection says donors will also get an exclusive RiverDogs t-shirt.

Potential donors can find a link to make an appointment on the Blood Connection’s website.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department says their Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a crash that...
Police: Wrong-way driver on Ravenel Bridge dies in crash
Charleston Police responded shortly after midnight Friday to a reported shooting at the Back...
Coroner identifies man fatally shot at West Ashley bar
Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday the decision of whether children should wear masks in the...
McMaster: School mask mandate is ‘wrong thing to do, and we’re not going to do it’
A fatal single-vehicle crash on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard has blocked one lane of traffic,...
Coroner identifies victim of fatal crash in West Ashley
South Carolina Highway Patrol Sargent Sonny Collins says the crash happened at around 3:16 a.m....
Troopers respond to fatal Georgetown Co. crash

Latest News

Cameras show the crash happened before the the Long Point Road exit on I-526 Eastbound.
Crash on I-526 slows traffic across Wando Bridge
The North Charleston Police Department arrested Nadiiah Gabriella Abdussalaam who was charged...
After-school instructor charged with attempted murder
Analysts say gas prices in South Carolina are 2.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and...
SC gas prices fall less than a cent over past week
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: After-school instructor charged with attempted murder