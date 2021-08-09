SC gas prices fall less than a cent

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina gas prices have fallen 0.7 cents per gallon in the past week.

GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina shows the average price of gas is $2.87 per gallon Monday.

Analysts say gas prices in South Carolina are 2.4 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 98.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in South Carolina is priced at $2.65 per gallon Monday, while GasBuddy price reports say the most expensive is $3.29 per gallon. That is a margin of 64.0 cents per gallon.

GasBuddy says the national average price of gasoline has risen 0.6 cents per gallon in the last week, and is averaging $3.18 per gallon Monday. The organization’s analysts have found the national average is up 3.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 per gallon higher than a year ago.

“Motorists have seen average gas prices edge slightly higher over the last week, even as the price of oil saw selling pressure. This leads me to believe that the tide may soon turn on gas prices, so long as we don’t see hurricanes target the country. In addition, GasBuddy data showed a decline in gasoline demand last week as we inch towards the end of the summer driving season, a time when demand softens,” GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said. “With the factors that drive prices higher now softening, I’m hopeful that in the next few weeks, we’ll start to see average gas prices declining. However, motorists shouldn’t get too excited yet - larger declines will likely not come until late September and October, as we transition back to cheaper winter gasoline.”

