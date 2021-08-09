SC Lottery
SC reports 3-day total of nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest test results from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control listed a total of 8,938 newly-detected COVID-19 cases bases on three days’ worth of tests.

DHEC reports test results 48 hours after they are received, so Monday’s report included tallies of results from Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

On Thursday, 3,488 new cases were detected, based on 2,611 confirmed through PCR tests and 877 confirmed through rapid tests.

Friday’s numbers showed 2,285 positives from PCR tests and another 698 from rapid tests.

Test results received Saturday indicated a total of 2,467 cases, with 1,852 detected by PCR tests and 615 from rapid tests.

In terms of Lowcountry counties, here are the total number of new cases reported over the three days:

CountyThursdayFridaySaturday
Charleston366176200
Berkeley1549751
Dorchester187106100
Colleton16199
Williamsburg12919
Georgetown293016
Beaufort150231115

The report also listed a total of 25 confirmed deaths over the past three days. Lowcountry counties accounted for a total of nine of those deaths.

Charleston County reported four, Berkeley County reported two, Dorchester County also reported two and Georgetown County reported one.

The most recent set of tests, from Saturday, carried a 12.3% positive rate, down from a high of nearly 20% reported last Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the state now stands at 643,621, including 525,428 new cases confirmed through a PCR test and 118,193 confirmed through rapid tests.

The state’s death toll stands at 8,797 confirmed and 1,874 probable deaths.

South Carolina has now performed more than 8.7 million tests since the pandemic began.

Earlier Monday, Gov. Henry McMaster urged people to take the vaccine, which he said is safe. But he insisted the state will not allow school districts to impose mask mandates for the new school year.

“The new variant the Delta there it does pose a real threat. We know that it spreads more easily,” McMaster said. “But shutting our state down, closing schools and masking children who have no choice -- for the government to mask children who have no choice to protect adults who do have a choice is the wrong thing to do. And we’re not going to do it.”

This conference follows the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Controls’ announcement that 92% of the cases they have sampled have tested positive for the delta variant of COVID-19.



