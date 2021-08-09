Trip to Mt. Pleasant grocery store turns lucky for lottery winner

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials she went inside a Mount Pleasant grocery store for just one item: a lottery ticket.

The purchase, at the Harris Teeter store on Long Pointe Road, made her $100,000 richer, lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said.

She purchased a ticket for the Palmetto Cash 5 and ended up matching all five numbers in the July 26 drawing.

“I don’t even know how I’m going to spend it,” the woman, who declined to have her name released, told lottery officials.

The Harris Teeter store will receive a $1,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Armstrong sait the odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942.

