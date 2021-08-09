SC Lottery
WANTED: Deputies looking for suspect after man shot multiple times, killed in Lancaster County

Deputies responded and found a 46-year-old man lying next to the front passenger door of a vehicle parked behind the house.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are looking for a suspect after a man was shot multiple times and killed in Lancaster County.

The incident happened at a home on Railroad Avenue just north of the Town of Kershaw off North Matson Street around 5 a.m. on Aug. 1. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and found 46-year-old Kenneth Morehead, Jr. lying next to the front passenger door of a vehicle parked behind the house.

Deputies say Morehead had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. He was conscious and responsive but in great distress. Morehead was flown to a hospital, but died while undergoing treatment at that facility.

Arrest warrants have been issued charging Timothy “Tim Tim” Asantee McCain with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime in connection with this incident. An active search is underway for McCain.

McCain is 21 years old, stands 5′ 9″ tall and slim, weighing about 130 pounds. He is from the Kershaw area. Officials say it is unknown what vehicles McCain might be moving around in.

“We’re in a full-court press looking for McCain to arrest him on these warrants. I encourage anybody who knows where McCain is and anybody who knows anything about this case to contact us. If we find out folks have been helping McCain avoid arrest, their actions will be investigated and charges will be made as appropriate. Anonymous information is welcomed,” Sheriff Barry Faile said.

Officials say early indications are that Morehead was the front seat passenger in the vehicle which was driven to the house by another man.

Officials say the driver went inside briefly as Morehead waited outside the front passenger door of the Honda. The driver and other occupants of the house reported hearing multiple gunshots and found Morehead lying next to the car. No one else was injured during the incident, but apparent bullet defects were found in the vehicle.

All defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.

