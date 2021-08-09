SC Lottery
WPD: Leland man arrested after forcing woman into vehicle at gunpoint in downtown Wilmington

Austin Jones was arrested after assaulting woman, forcing her into vehicle at gunpoint
Austin Jones was arrested after assaulting woman, forcing her into vehicle at gunpoint(Wilmington Police Department)
By WECT Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested a Leland man after he allegedly assaulted a woman and forced her into a vehicle at gunpoint.

Austin Jones, 22, was arrested and charged with first degree kidnapping, armed robbery, assault on a female, and assault by pointing a gun following an incident at the intersection of Front and Orange streets in Wilmington.

After being dropped off by an Uber, a female victim was assaulted and forced into her vehicle at gunpoint by a male, who then drove off into Brunswick County.

Law enforcement was able to locate the vehicle with both the male and female inside after a ping of the phone showed their location. The gun was also located in the vehicle.

Jones is currently being held without bond.

