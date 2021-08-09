WPD: Leland man arrested after forcing woman into vehicle at gunpoint in downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested a Leland man after he allegedly assaulted a woman and forced her into a vehicle at gunpoint.

Austin Jones, 22, was arrested and charged with first degree kidnapping, armed robbery, assault on a female, and assault by pointing a gun following an incident at the intersection of Front and Orange streets in Wilmington.

After being dropped off by an Uber, a female victim was assaulted and forced into her vehicle at gunpoint by a male, who then drove off into Brunswick County.

Law enforcement was able to locate the vehicle with both the male and female inside after a ping of the phone showed their location. The gun was also located in the vehicle.

Jones is currently being held without bond.

