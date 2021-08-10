SC Lottery
Alabama preseason No. 1 in coaches poll, followed by Clemson

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney smiles with players after beating The Citadel 49-0 after the game Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020 at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.(Ken Ruinard | Clemson Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Defending national champion Alabama is the preseason No. 1 in the USA Today Sports AFCA Coaches Poll released Tuesday

The Crimson Tide got 63 of the 65 first-place votes while No. 3 Oklahoma got the other two. Clemson is No. 2 with Ohio State and Georgia rounding out the top five.

No. 8 Iowa State has its highest preseason ranking since USA Today started administering the coaches poll in 1991. So does No. 10 Cincinnati.

At No. 17, Indiana is ranked in the preseason coaches’ poll for the first time. And Mack Brown’s North Carolina team is ranked ninth, its best opening slot since heading into the season at No. 8 in 1997.

The Associated Press Top 25 will be released Aug. 16.

