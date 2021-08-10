Berkeley County’s new school superintendent lays out new school year concerns, goals

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - As Berkeley County students head back to the classroom, Monday, Deon Jackson will be in his new role as the school district’s superintendent.

Jackson was chosen for the job by the Berkeley County School District School Board back in May and officially started as superintendent July 1.

As the leader this year, he says he’s excited for students to be back in the classroom and the opportunities this new year holds. Jackson says his hope is for all Berkeley students to succeed and success looks different for everyone.

“For us, success would be our students exit our K-12 system and they have all the skills and the knowledge that they need in order to achieve the goals that they’ve set for themselves,” Jackson says.

That, he says, can be anywhere from higher education to the workforce.

“It’s not so much about maybe the degree that you have, but the skills that you’ve attained,” Jackson says. “And so you can go out and work for yourself, kind of be a free agent. And that’s how you earn your income or earn your living. And so if our students are prepared to do that, I think we’ve been successful.”

Jackson says one of the biggest concerns going into this new school year is making sure the schools are safe for everyone. He says because of state law, they are not able to pass a mask mandate.

“There are certain things that we are not able to control, but we can control certain things,” Jackson says. “Promoting personal hygiene, we can absolutely do that. Providing personal protective equipment, we can still do that. We still have a pretty good sized inventory from the previous school year. In addition, we have a line item to purchase additional personal protective equipment if necessary. And so, while the mask mandate is not there, we do allow our students to wear masks. It is one of the provisions or measures that they can take, as well as our adults.”

Jackson adds he is so grateful for all of the teachers.

“Our teachers showed tremendous resilience last year and dedication and commitment to our students,” Jackson says. “They did everything they possibly could to ensure that our students were receiving the highest quality instruction that we possibly could deliver, given the circumstances. And so what I would say for support is, we thank you, we see you, we see that, and we fully acknowledge it. And we’re here to support.”

Jackson says they are also diligently looking for teachers to fill their remaining open positions.

As of Tuesday, BCSD has 23 real staff vacancies, meaning with it being so close to the school year they are filling the positions with licensed instructors until they can be filled permanently.

Fourteen of those are within special education.

The district is also in contact with Kelly Services to see what qualified personnel would be available.

