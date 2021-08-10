Charleston Co. schools move forward with cultural center, community hub

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans to breathe new life into the former Lincoln High School in McClellanville are moving forward.

The Charleston County School Board approved an amended agreement Monday night that permitted the use of the former high school as well as the Lincoln Regional Center. That agreement was made with Charleston County’s Parks and Recreation Commission.

A group has been pushing to use the site as a cultural center and community hub. Their plans show they want to create a space for entrepreneur training, medical resources and other community services.

People supporting the project say they also wants to see the site become a place to recognize and celebrate the area’s Gullah Geechee heritage.

