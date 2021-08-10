SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Co. schools move forward with cultural center, community hub

The Charleston County School Board approved an amended agreement Monday night that permitted...
The Charleston County School Board approved an amended agreement Monday night that permitted the use of the former high school as well as the Lincoln Regional Center.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:17 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Plans to breathe new life into the former Lincoln High School in McClellanville are moving forward.

The Charleston County School Board approved an amended agreement Monday night that permitted the use of the former high school as well as the Lincoln Regional Center. That agreement was made with Charleston County’s Parks and Recreation Commission.

A group has been pushing to use the site as a cultural center and community hub. Their plans show they want to create a space for entrepreneur training, medical resources and other community services.

People supporting the project say they also wants to see the site become a place to recognize and celebrate the area’s Gullah Geechee heritage.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The latest test results from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
SC reports 3-day total of nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases
The department says their Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a crash that...
Coroner identifies driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Ravenel Bridge
Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday the decision of whether children should wear masks in the...
McMaster: School mask mandate is ‘wrong thing to do, and we’re not going to do it’
Trevor Moore, 41, co-founded “The Whitest Kids U’ Know,” a Brooklyn-based comedy troupe, in...
Comic Trevor Moore of ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ dies in accident
Heavy rains and gusty winds are spreading across the Leeward Islands as Potential Tropical...
Heavy rains, gusty winds spread across Leeward Islands as Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 moves west

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Summerville drive-by interview with captain
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Deputies respond to reported shooting in Summerville
Dispatch says that Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Leisure Drive shortly...
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 stabilized in Berkeley Co. shooting
Many business owners in South Carolina are worried about the surge in COVID-19 cases and what...
Survey shows many business owners worry about COVID-19 surge impacts