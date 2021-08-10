Charleston Deck customers say they didn’t get what they paid for

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Customers of a Lowcountry fence company say that they paid deposits for work that was never completed.

Orlando Polite, Raven Scott, and Matt Kendall all say that they want refunds from Charleston Deck.

Polite said that he hired Charleston Deck after seeing a fence the company installed at a neighbor’s home in Summerville. He wanted a fence to help keep his grandson from running toward an adjacent pond.

“When I saw my neighbor’s fence, I said, ’Cool, I want that,’” Polite said.

Polite stated that he met a man named Beck Thomas from Charleston Deck and paid him a $700 deposit for backyard fence work over Cash App.

A subcontractor installed a few poles in his backyard, but the project was never completed despite months going by, according to Polite.

“This guy is a crook,” Polite said.

Kendall and Scott both said they found Charleston Deck on Facebook Marketplace.

Kendall said he paid a $890 deposit for a fence behind his North Charleston home, but received only excuses from Thomas. Scott said that she paid a $600 deposit for fence work and scheduled a date for Charleston Deck to stop by her Goose Creek property.

“As we got closer to that date he then told me he had car trouble, and then he said that he had a broken phone and had to replace his phone, and then the day came and I just didn’t hear from him,” Scott said, adding that she called and texted, but received no response.

The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation says that they cannot find a contractor’s license for anyone named Beck Thomas or a company called Charleston Deck.

Calls and emails to phone numbers and an email address associated with Charleston Deck and Thomas seeking comment for this story were not returned. Facebook has also not yet responded to a request for comment.

Customers were provided an address for Charleston Deck on King Street in downtown Charleston. The address houses an Office Evolution workspace location. An Office Evolution representative told Live 5 News that someone named “Thomas Becks” was previously a virtual member of the workspace.

A Facebook page that previously promoted Charleston Deck remains active, but the page now includes the name of a different company. Requests for comment that were sent to the email address listed on the page have not been returned.

Kendall, who ended up constructing a fence with family and friends, wants to warn others who are looking for contractors online.

“It sucks to say you can’t trust people, no matter how legitimate they appear or they seem or how their proposals read,” he said.

Meanwhile, Scott and Polite each hired other contractors to complete the fence work.

Polite explained that his experience with Charleston Deck will change how he hires contractors in the future.

“If I see a contractor, I want a business card. I want to look you up and find out if you’re legit before I use you,” Polite said. “I’m sorry to say it, but when you get people that scam you, you make it hard for you to even trust anybody anymore.”

To check if a contractor is licensed by the State of South Carolina, click here.

If you have a story idea for Live 5 News Investigates, call 843-402-5678 or send an email to tips@live5news.com.

