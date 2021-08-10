SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Charleston Deck customers say they didn’t get what they paid for

Customers of a Lowcountry fence company say that they paid deposits for work that was never...
Customers of a Lowcountry fence company say that they paid deposits for work that was never completed.(Live 5 News)
By Jared Kofsky and Lisa Weismann
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Customers of a Lowcountry fence company say that they paid deposits for work that was never completed.

Orlando Polite, Raven Scott, and Matt Kendall all say that they want refunds from Charleston Deck.

Polite said that he hired Charleston Deck after seeing a fence the company installed at a neighbor’s home in Summerville. He wanted a fence to help keep his grandson from running toward an adjacent pond.

“When I saw my neighbor’s fence, I said, ’Cool, I want that,’” Polite said.

Polite stated that he met a man named Beck Thomas from Charleston Deck and paid him a $700 deposit for backyard fence work over Cash App.

A subcontractor installed a few poles in his backyard, but the project was never completed despite months going by, according to Polite.

“This guy is a crook,” Polite said.

Kendall and Scott both said they found Charleston Deck on Facebook Marketplace.

Kendall said he paid a $890 deposit for a fence behind his North Charleston home, but received only excuses from Thomas. Scott said that she paid a $600 deposit for fence work and scheduled a date for Charleston Deck to stop by her Goose Creek property.

“As we got closer to that date he then told me he had car trouble, and then he said that he had a broken phone and had to replace his phone, and then the day came and I just didn’t hear from him,” Scott said, adding that she called and texted, but received no response.

The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation says that they cannot find a contractor’s license for anyone named Beck Thomas or a company called Charleston Deck.

Calls and emails to phone numbers and an email address associated with Charleston Deck and Thomas seeking comment for this story were not returned. Facebook has also not yet responded to a request for comment.

Customers were provided an address for Charleston Deck on King Street in downtown Charleston. The address houses an Office Evolution workspace location. An Office Evolution representative told Live 5 News that someone named “Thomas Becks” was previously a virtual member of the workspace.

A Facebook page that previously promoted Charleston Deck remains active, but the page now includes the name of a different company. Requests for comment that were sent to the email address listed on the page have not been returned.

Kendall, who ended up constructing a fence with family and friends, wants to warn others who are looking for contractors online.

“It sucks to say you can’t trust people, no matter how legitimate they appear or they seem or how their proposals read,” he said.

Meanwhile, Scott and Polite each hired other contractors to complete the fence work.

Polite explained that his experience with Charleston Deck will change how he hires contractors in the future.

“If I see a contractor, I want a business card. I want to look you up and find out if you’re legit before I use you,” Polite said. “I’m sorry to say it, but when you get people that scam you, you make it hard for you to even trust anybody anymore.”

To check if a contractor is licensed by the State of South Carolina, click here.

If you have a story idea for Live 5 News Investigates, call 843-402-5678 or send an email to tips@live5news.com.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The department says their Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a crash that...
Coroner identifies driver killed in multi-vehicle crash on Ravenel Bridge
The latest test results from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control...
SC reports 3-day total of nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases
Gov. Henry McMaster said Monday the decision of whether children should wear masks in the...
McMaster: School mask mandate is ‘wrong thing to do, and we’re not going to do it’
Dispatch says that Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Leisure Drive shortly...
Deputies: 1 dead, 1 injured in Berkeley Co. drive-by shooting
Heavy rains and gusty winds are spreading across the Leeward Islands as Potential Tropical...
Heavy rains, gusty winds spread across Leeward Islands as Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 moves west

Latest News

As Charleston County’s first criminal jury trial in a year and a half continued Tuesday, many...
Criminal case backlog plaguing Charleston courts and beyond
The Colleton County School Board voted Tuesday to update its temporary policy on face coverings.
Colleton County schools to require face masks on school buses, district health care areas
State Troopers are asking drivers to be aware behind the wheel as children prepare to return to...
SC Highway Patrol urges drivers to use care as children return to school
Children's Hospital of Georgia
At least 7 kids among flood of COVID patients for local hospitals