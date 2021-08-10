Charleston requiring face coverings in all city government buildings, facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The city of Charleston announced Tuesday it will again require face coverings in all city buildings and facilities because of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the region.

The move comes after consultation with the city’s COVID-19 Task Force, city spokesman Jack O’Toole said. As of Wednesday, the city will move back to Phase 3 of its reopening plan and reintroduce a range of protective measures.

Phase 3 also requires occupancy limits to be posted for all common areas until further notice.

Also included in the city reopening plan’s Phase 3:

ATTENDING MEETINGS: City employees should not attend any indoor meetings where occupancy limits are not posted and/or cannot be adhered to. Masks should be worn when current social distancing guidance cannot be adhered to, when moving into or leaving the meeting space, and in any common areas. Outdoor meetings should be limited in size to current gathering size limitations

CITY OFFICES: Offices open to the public. Visitors and staff must wear masks in any common areas and while interacting with City staff. Access door schedule returns to normal.

COMMON AREAS & ENTRANCES: Occupancy limits will be posted for common areas. Employees and visitors will wear masks when they leave desk to enter common areas. Visitors will be provided masks if needed.

MUNICIPAL COURTS: Pending opening by the State’s Chief Justice, the Court will schedule several smaller court sessions and utilize both courts rooms. (More detail to come.) Jury trials will not be held. Everyone in court room wears face masks unless they can be more than 6 feet apart.

PARKING ADJUDICATION: The adjudication process will be initiated through the call center. No hearings will take place in person.

PARKING TICKET COLLECTIONS AND RESIDENTIAL PARKING PERMITS: Residential parking permit applications and payments are accepted by mail on June 1 or in person appointments.

PERMIT CENTER: Based on activity during Phase II, modify services and times available. Access to Permit Center is limited to specific number of customers at a time based on CDC/DHEC/City occupancy limits. Lines taped on floor to direct movement/waiting areas. Spaced waiting lines will also need to be taped on floor into the lobby. Permit Center staff act as ‘traffic-control’, directing customers. Visitors and staff must wear masks in any common areas. All offices have posted ingress/egress and occupancy for any areas where staff may or tend to congregate. Online transactions are the preferred method and encouraged.

T&T PERMITS: Encourage transactions to be completed online, but some can be done via appointment only as needed.

City-leased tourism facilities like the South Carolina Aquarium and Joseph P. Riley Stadium can continue to operate under city-approved safety plans.

City-run tourism facilities, like Angel Oak, the Old Exchange Building and the Old Slave Mart Museum will be open adhering to all current guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and city ordinances.

