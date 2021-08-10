Colleton County schools to require face masks on school buses, district health care areas

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School Board voted Tuesday to update its protective face coverings policy during a special board meeting.

Students and staff members can choose to voluntarily wear a mask on district properties, district spokesman Sean Gruber said.

But students and staff will be required to wear masks on school buses and in district health care areas, which would include school health rooms and athletic trainer offices, Gruber said.

The district continues to encourage employees and eligible students to receive COVID-19 vaccinations and will work with regional healthcare providers to schedule vaccine clinics that can be hosted in district facilities, its website states.

Desk shields and barriers will be available for use in all Colleton County school facilities.

Schools and buses will be cleaned daily, comprehensively disinfected once per week and air purifiers will be placed in all Colleton County school classrooms, the site states.

