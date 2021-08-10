SC Lottery
Coroner: Grandfather set fire that killed self, son, 2 kids

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STEELTON, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a grandfather set fire to a Pennsylvania apartment above a convenience store last week, killing himself as well as his son and two grandchildren.

Dauphin County Coroner Graham Hetrick told reporters that 67-year-old Jafar Afshar used accelerants inside the Steelton home and set it afire, killing himself, his 36-year-old son Saeed Afshar and two grandchildren, an 8-year-old boy and a 5-year-old girl.

The older man’s death was ruled a suicide and the other three were ruled homicides.

All four died of thermal burns and smoke inhalation.

Hetrick says the homicide victims appear to have been sleeping and were likely overcome by fumes before their deaths.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

