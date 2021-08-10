Criminal case backlog plaguing Charleston courts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As Charleston County’s first criminal jury trial in a year and a half continued Tuesday, many other defendants and victims across the Lowcountry await justice as a backlog of court cases continues to grow.

“This is unprecedented,” defense attorney Susan Williams said. “I’ve been practicing law almost 20 years and never have seen anything like this.”

According to court documents, trials on the dockets in Charleston County in upcoming weeks are for crimes allegedly committed four or five years ago, sometimes even longer. Williams said this leaves victims waiting for justice.

“They have rights as victims to have their voices heard in court and to have their day in court,” she said.

Williams told us the backlog also leaves defendants left in the lurch, especially ones still in jail awaiting trial.

“Innocent until proven guilty does not mean free until trial,” she said.

According to Williams, a case backlog is not only an issue in Charleston County. 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone agreed.

When it comes to a backlog, for his jurisdiction, which includes places like Colleton and Hampton counties, they went from a pending caseload of about 3,800 cases before the pandemic to nearly 6,000 now. He said it could take four to six years or longer to get back to where they were pre-pandemic.

According to Stone, this backlog poses a big challenge for prosecutors in particular.

“Delay very rarely helps the prosecutor,” he said. “I have a job to prove the case, and I do that by calling witnesses. And those witnesses, their memories are important. So the longer it gets us away from the incident date, the more difficult it is for prosecutors to prosecute these cases. We have an incentive to get these cases to court as quickly as possible.”

Stone said his office is actively trying to tackle the backlog in a way that moves cases efficiently but also preserves public safety.

He said it is important to make recommendations for cases as soon as possible, rather than waiting for later to decide how they will handle the case. He said there are options other than trial that will move cases along, such as veterans court, drug court, and pre-trial intervention.

“You can’t just work from the back end,” Stone said. “We’re also trying to work from the front as well and get to these cases earlier and determine what needs to happen as early as possible. We’ve put in some provisions, not only for early assessment, but also we are making recommendations based on the defendant and the crime, and not just trying to move cases quickly. We cannot sacrifice public safety just to move the cases quickly.”



Charleston County’s Public Defender’s office said they are working with the chief administrative judge and the local bar association to tackle the backlog and get back on track. Officials said it will take quite some time to do so.

